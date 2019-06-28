LAUGHLIN — Rockets Over the River has become a Tri-state tradition.
The Independence Day holiday fireworks display will have two shows this year: Saturday night and July 4. Both are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.
The display over the Colorado River in the casino area is best seen along the Laughlin River Walk. However, it can be seen for miles out on both sides of the river.
Murphy Broadcasting will be simulcasting music on KISS FM 104.9, which can be streamed on any device.
Zambelli and the Laughlin Tourism Commission board chose the music.
This is the first event put on by the LTC since the merger with the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce. Laughlin Chamber Executive Director Jackie Mazzeo, who now oversees both agencies, said she and assistant Val Gabaldon sat around the conference table and learned from all the events’ supporting agencies.
“We are just thankful for everyone that helped us get us off the ground,” she said. “For our first event managing LTC, this is a pretty cool one to start with. We are literally going off with a bang.”
The Avi Resort & Casino also will have a Fourth of July fireworks display, starting at dusk next Thursday. The Beach Overlook is the prime viewing spot but, as with the other displays, spectators can enjoy the sights and sounds from a number of areas.
Another Fourth of July tradition will mark its 29th year: the Oatman Sidewalk Egg Fry.
The competition, where “cooks” harness the power of the sun to fry an egg, begins at noon on July 4 in downtown Oatman.
It’s open to individuals and teams of all ages.
Other events are planned, including an appearance by Oatman’s famed gunfighters
For more information, call 928-768-3233.
The Bullhead City municipal swimming pool at Ken Fovargue Park will host a free swim and barbecue on July 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. The pool also will be hosting a free swim day, sponsored by Wienerschnitzel of Bullhead City, from 1 to 5 p.m. this Saturday.
For more information on the pool’s festivities, contact Ashlee Bennett at 928-763-0158.
The Elks Lodge 1608 of Needles is sponsoring an Independence Day celebration at the Needles Aquatics Center on July 4, starting at noon.
In addition to swimming, there will be games for all ages, a treasure hunt and the Miss Freedom and Mr. Firecracker pageants for 4- and 5-year-olds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.