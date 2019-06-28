BULLHEAD CITY — Soon there will be a more parking along the south end of the beach area at Community Park.
The city expects to take down the barricades by this weekend blocking a dirt road so weekend beachgoers can park their cars closer to a fairly new section of beach south of Laughlin Ranch Boulevard.
The boulders that separate the beach from the narrow parking strip are fairly recent additions. So are palm trees along the shoreline.
“The park has seen a constant increase in popularity with more residents and tourists coming each weekend,” said Dave Heath, Bullhead City’s Parks and Recreation superintendent. “We want to accommodate them so they can have a great time on the Colorado River.”
The parking area is about 150 yards long. Now, people park north of the barricade in a graded parking area. The section of beach next to the barricade is longer and has a small cove that is accessible by walking between the concrete barriers or by walking down before reaching the barriers.
Some pass through the narrow barricade opening and walk farther south to stop near the palm trees for a look out across the river.
There were small groups of people dotting the shoreline on Thursday afternoon — even that far south — as well as a healthy number of watercrafts in the river.
Weekend weather ahead of Fourth of July is expected to continue to reach triple digits. Saturday is supposed to be the most mild point for the next several days and top out at 106 degrees. Today and Sunday the high temperatures are forecast to reach 110 degrees.
Next week, the temperatures are predicted to remain around 110 through Independence Day.
