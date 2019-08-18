KINGMAN — The City of Kingman’s top cop intends to wrap up four decades in law enforcement next spring.
Police Chief Bob Devries has circled April 30, 2020, on his retirement calendar.
“I turn 62 and it’s time,” Devries said. “We’ll have had some significant accomplishments into the coming year.”
Devries is primarily referring to the ongoing effort to achieve national accreditation for the department. He said that should happen Sept. 11, if all continues to go well.
Devries and his family moved to Kingman from Holland, Michigan, in May of 2003 and he said they’ve planted deep roots here.
“It’s a tougher decision to retire than it was to move cross-country 16 years ago,” Devries said. “I love what I do and I love the people I work with.”
The City of Kingman likely won’t begin recruiting a new police chief until this fall.
Devries said he will meet with City Manager Ron Foggin in October to determine if he formally will pencil in his retirement at the end of April next year. That would stretch his career to 421/2 years.
