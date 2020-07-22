BULLHEAD CITY — The fate of recycling as well as updates on the coronavirus and EPCOR water rates were major topics of discussion at Tuesday night’s Bullhead City Council meeting.
City Manager Toby Cotter opened his manager’s report by giving the community updated numbers on COVID-19. Cotter acknowledged that about 30% of the deaths in Bullhead City have been from assisted living and nursing homes.
“That means that 70% were tied to parties, graduations were a big spread, funerals, birthday parties and the like,” said Cotter. “From the county health department, it seems like there is spread when large groups gather in close quarters, so please keep that in mind.”
Cotter also mentioned that many are recovering every day and that many of the numbers in the Bullhead City service area are from Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley.
Cotter also warned businesses that believe the pandemic has given them the right to close and lock some doors to their facilities (as some big box stores in the community have done), that per ADA and other building code requirements, that is not allowed. Cotter said the city is active in enforcing that, and had confronted a store on Tuesday, forcing it to reopen a locked entrance.
“It’s not acceptable,” said Cotter. “You cannot restrict access. Not just ADA compliance, but for safety. If they don’t want to comply and work with us, ultimately there will be fines issued.”
EPCOR New Rate Case
While the city waits for its opportunity to purchase EPCOR’s local assets, the water utility applied for another rate case. Cotter said it was filed in June and impacts all water users in the city.
The Arizona Corporation Commission issued a Letter of Sufficiency for the rate case and scheduled the first procedural conference for Friday.
After EPCOR repeatedly stated, while campaigning against Proposition 415 and the condemnation and acquisition of the utility last year, that it would not be looking for consolidation during this rate case, it did just that in its application.
“They have four proposals for consolidation,” said Cotter. “They have a full rate consolidation as well as three other district consolidations.”
The total amount that EPCOR is looking to gain in revenue in the new rate case is roughly $2 million.
“It’s $1.539 million from the people who live in this general area,” explained Cotter, “and another $392,000 from the people who live up off of McCormick.”
That’s a nearly 16% increase for the majority of users in the area, with the northern users would absorb a 27% increase, he said.
When there is an application like this, the city is allowed to petition to “intervene” on behalf of its citizens. It did that.
“Maybe more interesting and appalling, is that they have responded to our request to intervene in the rate case,” said Cotter. “They want Bullhead City’s participation to be limited. They say we should have standing as a commercial customer and rate payer. Not representing the 42,000 people who live here, but only as a commercial customer and rate payer.”
Recycling
The City Council voted unanimously to scrap the current recycling program with Republic Services. Republic General
Manager Matt Cross and Cotter both spoke about the revised agreement. Cotter said that recycling is broken around the world and that scrap is just not profitable. It’s a problem with education as well as the global marketplace.
“What other places have done around the country is either raise rates significantly to afford the continuance of recycling,” said Cotter, “or they’ve simply stopped recycling.”
Cotter added that the city and Republic had at one point considered a voluntary charge of $10 for people who wanted to continue recycling, but decided to just cease the program and look at ways of possibly bringing it back in the future.
Cross explained that some scrap that used to bring in $120 a ton now has dropped to $1.20, making it impossible to even cover associated costs.
The agreement, which was worked out in workshops with City Council, calls for no recycling for just over three years.
“It doesn’t mean that recycling has to be gone forever from Bullhead City,” said Cotter. “It doesn’t mean that private vendors can’t continue. It just means that this commodity is done. Not just curbside at your home, but also the two drop-off sites.”
During the next four years, the city and Republic will continue to analyze a way to do it, with an eye on commodities being worth something again.
The key provisions include a rate reduction from $15.54 to $14.95, once per week trash service with two cans (blue and green). Any homes with more than two cans may keep them for $3 a receptacle. All the receptacles (blue and green) will be used for garbage.
Republic will continue to pick up bulk waste six times a year.
Airline Service
The city had agreed last August to promote bringing air service to Bullhead City by providing $65,000 toward a guarantee. That money was returned to the city recently when discussions to bring a small service to town fell through.
Elections
City Clerk Sue Stein spoke about election deadlines. The library is open for early voting in person. A one-time mail-in ballot is available for voters who call before July 24 and request it. Ballots should be mailed by July 27 to be sure they get in on time. Election Day is Aug. 4, and voters are reminded to check the backside of the ballots.
Zehri accusations
Two women spoke during the call to the public about Dr. Waheed Zehri, a city council candidate on the Aug. 4 ballot.
Both Danni Hanshaw and Vanessa Martinez claimed that Zehri had sexually harassed them, Hanshaw while working as a transcription specialist at Valley View Medical Center and Martinez as a speaker for the Tri-State Youth Internship and Leadership Organization. Hanshaw said Zehri “sexually harassed, stalked and sexually assaulted” her, while Martinez said Zehri offered her “any bathing suit she wanted” if he would accompany her on trips.
“This is like Brett Kavanaugh. This is all calculated, premeditated and politically motivated,” Zehri said Wednesday. “I have never sexually harassed or assaulted any women in my life. The allegation put on Facebook against me that was initiated by Danni Christine Hanshaw is completely false.”
Zehri disputed Hanshaw’s claim that a report had been filed with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
“I personally went to the sheriff’s office and there is no police report ever filed against me by Hanshaw.”
Zehri said he was not going to let the allegations interrupt his campaign for a council seat.
“I will not back down and be humiliated into quitting my desire to continue to serve the residents of our community,” he said. “I thank everyone who has and continues to support my family and myself. I will not give up and, if elected, I will serve our town to the best of my ability and I will uphold the Constitution of the United States of America.”
