BULLHEAD CITY — Resurfacing work on the city’s municipal pool continues.
The pool has been shut down because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but is among projects funded in this year’s budget. Council members allocated $60,000 for the resurfacing as well as $70,000 for a new pool slide.
It isn’t known when the pool will reopen.
The pool and an array of other city services will remain closed on the orders of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.
However, residents who rely on the municipal pool likely will begin looking forward to it reopening soon as temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Resurfacing should be completed by the end of May.
It’s one of two large projects the Parks and Recreation Division has been working on recently.
The other project is Heritage Park. Work at the location next to the Laughlin Bridge began in February.
It has been cleared of weeds and the parking area by the digital billboard also is undergoing improvement.
Palm trees also are being pruned.
Dave Heath, the city’s Parks and Recreation superintendent, said some of the trees have been there for many years.
The site is part of the larger Colorado River Heritage Greenway Park and Trail system that will link the two river communities.
