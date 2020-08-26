BULLHEAD CITY — The City of Bullhead City will be taking advantage of a lower water level to help beautify and clean up the Colorado River with an event Thursday morning.
The River Clean-up will be held at three locations from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday: Community Park, Rotary Park and the Colorado River Nature Center each will feature city employees to assist and provide trash bags for volunteers.
Volunteers will need to bring their own water, gloves, trash grabbers, sunscreen and appropriate clothing. Canoeists and kayakers also are encouraged to assist.
The City also is urging riverfront residents and businesses to take advantage of the lower water level to conduct dock, boat and property maintenance.
The water level will be lowered, after a week of higher than normal levels, as part of a program to help reduce the caddisfly population along the river.
The City warns that the lower than normal river flows may expose or create natural hazards such as unstable riverbanks, floating or submerged debris or other unfamiliar obstacles and all volunteers assume their own risk while cleaning the river.
