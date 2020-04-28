BULLHEAD CITY — Park restrooms in Bullhead City will reopen today after the governor’s office told Mohave County officials that such amenities can be made available to park users.
Mohave County Sup. Hildy Angius recently sought clarification from the governor’s office, which provided official communication to Angius through the Mohave County Attorney’s Office stating that “if the public restrooms allow for recommended physical distancing or proper hygiene, local governments could keep them open.”
Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order issued April 3 included forced closure of all Arizona park public restrooms.
Bullhead City park staff closed public restrooms and other park amenities the following day.
“We never agreed that shutting down city public restrooms was good public policy. No matter the time of year or what huge special event may be in town, the city takes great pride in keeping public restrooms clean and sanitary,” City Manager Toby Cotter said. “While we may not have agreed with that original decision, the city did what the order said to do. We’ve received many, many requests to open the restrooms for the thousands of people utilizing city parks on a daily basis for exercise, sunshine and recreational purposes.”
Cotter said additional part-time staffing has been brought back to clean and sanitize park restrooms numerous times throughout the day.
The city’s splash pad at Ken Fovargue Park remains closed. The city’s municipal pool also is closed through May.
No parties are allowed in city parks. No bounce houses or inflatables are allowed. No ramada reservations are being taken.
All special events and tournaments scheduled in the parks have been canceled through May.
Physical distancing practices also apply at city beaches.
Park rangers will warn all groups of 10 or more to not congregate in city parks, which is one of a variety of precautions spelled out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
