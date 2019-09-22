BULLHEAD CITY — While the cuddly mascot named Bravo the Bull walks around and greets people at community events, its alter-ego bull statue is not only more intense but also gloriously shiny as it stands under the bright Arizona sun.
Mayor Tom Brady talked about the city’s newest piece of art during its unveiling Friday morning at Community Park.
He said improvements to the park area, such as the Laughlin Ranch Boulevard extension and new beach along the Colorado River, will be enhanced further once an exchange agreement is complete that will allow the city to do what it wants with a significant amount of land there.
That land currently is controlled by the federal government but will become the city’s complete responsibility once surveying and other matters are complete.
Enhancements to the land now referred to as Section 12 could include “nice restaurants, a marina and some commercial facilities that can really highlight the Colorado River and add to the economic development of our community,” Brady said.
The bull statue used to welcome shoppers coming into Jenner’s Furniture until the family shut down the business. The city bought it from the business owners for a bargain price of $2,500. It was estimated to be worth $4,000.
Artist Tom Pruitt, contacted by Mayor Tom Brady, was tasked with giving the dark-colored bull statue a makeover so its contours would be highly visible.
“The bull is a symbol of level-headed(ness), stamina, stability, strength, helpfulness, determination and confidence,” said Jack Hakim, current parks and recreation commissioner as well as a former mayor and city council member.
Hakim — who wasn’t involved with city government at that point — was inspired to choose a proper mascot for Bullhead City. He ended up purchasing a bull mascot costume using his own money because the city couldn’t afford it.
On Friday, Hakim teased City Manager Toby Cotter about being the first person to don the bull costume. That happened during the 2002 Boombox Parade.
Local schoolchildren were encouraged to enter a contest for naming the new Bullhead City mascot. Hakim donated the cash awards for the two children declared the winners and their school.
“This one became a little controversial,” Cotter said about the new statue. Adding it to the Community Park area sparked opposition among residents because the city initially planned to move Poki, the tortoise statue along Highway 95 next to the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce electronic sign, to where Bravo now will be displayed with Bravo intended for Poki’s spot.
Because of the opposition — and uproar — Poki was left standing in front of the chamber, providing tourists a large photo buddy to stand with as they posed in front of the river and clear sky.
Bravo the statue will have its own scenic river backdrop.
City officials hope it will end up with its own fan base while reminding people where they are: in Bullhead City.
Poki also will receive artistic attention when the weather cools down. Pruitt will do touch-up work on the tortoise to keep it visitor ready, Cotter said.
