BULLHEAD CITY — Local utility businesses and city administrators are taking steps to help customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective 8 a.m. today, Bullhead City will be a virtual campus. To protect the health of city employees and the public, all residents will be required to make requests for services remotely, through mail, e-mail, online platforms and telephone. Employees will be allowed into the buildings and are expected to work on-site to keep Bullhead City operating to serve city residents.
“It is imperative that we keep our employees free from the COVID-19 virus so that they can continue to maintain city services,” City Manager Toby Cotter said.
Updates for specific services will be posted at www.bullheadcity.com, or anyone with questions can call 928-763-9400.
Meanwhile, Mohave Electric Cooperative will temporarily suspend disconnects and late fees until April 3.
“The health and well-being of our members and employees is our number one priority at this time,” said Rick Campos, chief operating officer with MEC. “Some of our members are going to face a financial burden as this situation continues to progress. Bills will become due down the line. This decision is meant to provide temporary relief during a difficult time. It is important our message be clear in this regard to avoid potential conflict down the road.”
MEC is aware some members might not have immediate access to funds to pay off their electric bill and encourage all to call 928-763-1100. Members may establish a payment plan to remain in good standing until the national emergency abates. If a disconnect notice is received, contact MEC to make payment arrangements.
Members also can contact MEC for information about low-income assistance, which can be found in the MEC brochure “Programs to Help Members Save Energy and Money” available at www.mohaveelectric.com in the Member Services dropdown menu or by mail if requested.
In addition, MEC has reminded members of alternate options to avoid a trip to its Member Services Office.
The MEC Member Services Office on Hancock Road remains open, but members may prefer other options at this time.
Among the most popular payment options is creating or using an existing SmartHub account or the mobile app. Members also can pay by phone by calling Member Services at 928-763-1100 and select option 4, or use the IVR automated system by calling 877-371-9379.
Members also can fill out a membership application online, print it out, sign it and either email to mservices@mohaveelectric.com or fax to 928-763-7357. Disconnects, billing questions and payment arrangements also can be conducted by calling the Member Services Office at 928-763-1100.
For those who need to stop by the Member Services Office, a concerted effort is made to sanitize door handles and countertops throughout the day and hand sanitizer is available at the office.
Go to the MEC website www.mohaveelectric.com or MEC’s Facebook page for updated information.
EPCOR is taking safety measures as well, testing systems daily, adhering to strict federal and local guidelines. This includes tests at various stages of
the water cycle — from wells and water mains to the treatment plants and the tap itself. EPCOR’s testing looks for microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses, as well as organic and inorganic contaminants and chemicals. At EPCOR, preventative measures taken to protect customers and employees include the temporary closure of in-person customer service locations, suspending in-person payments and disconnections, restoring water service to customers who previously were disconnected, and putting in place social-distancing protocols.
Field representatives continue to make essential service calls, but EPCOR teams maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from individuals who may be at the property, and team members are not permitted, in any circumstance, to enter homes or buildings. These safety measures are in line with the CDC’s guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
UniSource Energy Services is taking proactive steps to support public health and ensure the continued availability of safe, reliable energy amid escalating concern about the novel coronavirus.
As a provider of a critical service, UniSource is vigilant about potential public health threats. In addition to reviewing its systems and supplies, the business is coordinating with state and local authorities and complying with directives from the CDC.
