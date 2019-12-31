BULLHEAD CITY — Voters deciding that city government should attempt to take over the water system held by EPCOR Water Arizona is considered the most important local event of 2019.
Some say it’s the most significant thing to happen in Bullhead City in many years.
City Manager Toby Cotter said citizens allowing the city to potentially acquire EPCOR’s local assets is second only in importance to the city’s incorporation in 1984.
City Council members expressed concern that local water rates, having increased by nearly 90% since EPCOR acquired the system from Arizona American in 2012, would continue to rise unless the city ultimately took control of the water delivery system.
The referendum not only asked voters to decide whether the city should attempt to acquire EPCOR’s local water infrastructure; it also provided guidelines — securing up to $130 million in financing to pay for the system at an interest rate of no more than 8%.
The mail-in balloting that ended on Nov. 5 showed local voters weren’t in consensus about the idea of city government assuming control of a private company’s local assets, however.
City Clerk Sue Stein said the measure drew 4,799 “yes” votes and 4,720 “no” votes. Stein said there were 233 votes rejected by the Mohave County Elections Department. She said more than half of those, 166, were received by the county after the 7 p.m. Nov. 5 deadline.
EPCOR poured a lot of money into a political action committee named Taxpayers Against City Takeover.
A similar committee formed by residents, The H20 Committee, had a budget that was only a fraction of the size of TACT’s.
Nonetheless, the campaign was intense.
“It’s clear residents remain divided on this issue, but we respect their rights and will now move forward with our top priority — to continue to deliver safe, reliable water and fight for the appropriate value of our business,” said Rebecca Stenholm, director of public and government affairs for EPCOR USA.
And there were numerous accusations of rule-breaking election activities made against those for and against Prop. 415. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office hasn’t announced whether it has determined that Bullhead City conducted illegal electioneering as TACT and Arizona State Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, both contend.
EPCOR officials in Arizona and the United States have been saying the local water system is not for sale. However, the city of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, which owns EPCOR, has made it clear that it has “a lot to say about how EPCOR operates,” Cotter said this fall after the election.
Cotter also has said repeatedly that he hoped the city and EPCOR officials could reach an agreement for sale of the local holdings.
“We believe there’s an opportunity to negotiate, for cooler heads to prevail,” he stressed.
If that route isn’t successful, the value will be determined in court. Raftelis Financial Consulting last summer estimated the system’s worth as being $55 million. This was based mostly on a sales valuation method. An income-based approach concluded that the value could be about $71 million.
Negotiations might even result in a sales price of $44 million — a rate-based valuation, Cotter said. That lower amount was derived by Raftelis staff by reading documents EPCOR submitted to the Arizona Corporation Commission.
However, Gannett Fleming Valuation and Rate Consultants, LLC, produced a valuation for EPCOR in October stating that the Bullhead City system is worth nearly $136 million.
Cotter and City Attorney Garn Emery explained in November that a certified appraisal will be required when — and if — the issue moves into the courts. Emery said a current valid appraisal was a prerequisite for eminent domain.
City officials have been talking to representatives of EPCOR USA about acquiring the company’s local assets, Cotter said in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.