BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police Chief Brian Williamson has announced his impending retirement. His last day on the job will be Sept. 1, according to a news release issued by the city Monday.
Williamson, 49, had been set on retiring for months and already had entered the Deferred Retirement Option Plan, which is part of the state’s public safety retirement system, before officially notifying City Manager Toby Cotter.
“Chief Williamson has been a great chief of police for Bullhead City,” Cotter said. “He has been a rock for the department and the city. His commitment to the community, city government and his team members has been at the highest of all levels.”
Williamson started as a patrol officer with the Bullhead City Police Department in 1998. He was appointed the interim chief of police by Cotter in December of 2013, following Rodney Head’s retirement, and formally was named police chief in May of 2014.
He began his law enforcement career in the United States Army, serving from 1988 to 1992, then worked for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office from 1992 to 1998.
“Serving as the chief of police of the Bullhead City Police Department has been the highest honor. I have spent most of my adult life in law enforcement and it has been a privilege to serve,” Williamson said in a prepared statement released by the city on Monday.
“I would like to thank the community, city council and City Manager Cotter for the opportunity to lead the Bullhead City Police Department,” Williamson said. “I would also like to thank the members of the Bullhead City Police Department, past and present. You are all some of the best in the business and I am honored to have served alongside of you all.”
Cotter also announced that Capt. Dennis DeSantis will be the interim police chief effective Sept. 2 and will help guide the department as the city begins recruiting for a new police chief. DeSantis anticipates retiring in 2021.
“I have had a great and interesting career and I am now looking forward to pursuing new and exciting opportunities in the private sector,” said Williamson, who will turn 50 by the time he retires.
