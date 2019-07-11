In an article in Thursday’s edition of the Mohave Valley Daily News on an increase in Bullhead City’s sewer rates, City Manager Toby Cotter quoted rates of other area systems, using information he found on the Arizona Water and Wastewater Rate Dashboard, in a letter sent to all Bullhead City sewer customers. Those rates cited for EPCOR Arizona Water’s wastewater treatment in Fort Mohave have changed. According to EPCOR, the Fort Mohave wastewater rates have been decreasing year over year and on July 1 rates dropped to $47.44, significantly less than the $71.07 stated in the article — but still above the $34.17 that the city will charge residential customers starting in August. EPCOR officials said the Fort Mohave wastewater rates are scheduled to drop to $42.52 on July 1, 2020, and to $38.59 on July 1, 2021. Current information about EPCOR’s wastewater rates may be found at htps://www.epcor.com/products-services/water/rates-tariffs-usa/Pages/arizona-wastewater-district-rates.aspx.
Latest News
- Two Devils make first-team, all-region: Gorrell, Gunn earn spots among 3A West’s best
- Williams vies for one more Grand Slam: ‘Not about 24’: 37-year-old icon to face Halep in Wimbledon final
- Bouton, ex-Yankees pitcher, ‘Ball Four’ author, dies at 80
- Clarification
- Search for one boat uncovers another
- Bullhead City’s ‘boys of summer’: Seniors chasing dreams — and youth — by playing ball
- Murder defendant wants grand jury to rehear case
- BCEDS updating student grade cards
Most Popular
Articles
- California teen’s body recovered from river
- New beach draws praise from visitors
- Earthquake gets locals’ attention
- Homeless shelter gets big donation
- "Hempathon" contest planned for Golden Valley
- Body found in Colorado River
- Two hurt in watercraft crash
- Vegas man sentenced to prison in sex sting
- Airport still seeking carrier service
- Collision closes Needles underpass
Images
Videos
Commented
- Advocates for the homeless show up to challenge parks commission proposal (10)
- Needles declares itself a Second Amendment sanctuary (7)
- City suing opioid makers, distributors (5)
- Earthquake gets locals’ attention (4)
- Parks commission recommends moving Poki statue down the highway (4)
- Council approves Corwin Road stoplight; Poki statue to stay where it is (3)
- Plea agreement for second Body Armor Bandit goes to judge (3)
- ADOT crash report reveals 2,975 accidents in Mohave County in 2018 (3)
- SAINT founder wants animal cruelty laws covering hot weather (3)
- EPCOR local worth placed at $55 million (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 17
Featured Businesses
News West Publishing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.