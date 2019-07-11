In an article in Thursday’s edition of the Mohave Valley Daily News on an increase in Bullhead City’s sewer rates, City Manager Toby Cotter quoted rates of other area systems, using information he found on the Arizona Water and Wastewater Rate Dashboard, in a letter sent to all Bullhead City sewer customers. Those rates cited for EPCOR Arizona Water’s wastewater treatment in Fort Mohave have changed.  According to EPCOR, the Fort Mohave wastewater rates have been decreasing year over year and on July 1 rates dropped to $47.44, significantly less than the $71.07 stated in the article — but still above the $34.17 that the city will charge residential customers starting in August. EPCOR officials said the Fort Mohave wastewater rates are scheduled to drop to $42.52 on July 1, 2020, and to $38.59 on July 1, 2021. Current information about EPCOR’s wastewater rates may be found at htps://www.epcor.com/products-services/water/rates-tariffs-usa/Pages/arizona-wastewater-district-rates.aspx.

