LAS VEGAS — Southern Nevada Health District officials have received a report of a potential case of the 2019 novel coronavirus in a Clark County resident.
The patient is in isolation at a hospital in Clark County. The patient will be monitored and under medical supervision while testing is conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Clark County.
“The Health District has been monitoring this situation and working closely with our health care partners to ensure they were prepared for potential patients,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “Our hospitals are very experienced in isolating and taking care of ill patients, and we will continue to coordinate the testing process and communications with our partners at the state and the CDC.”
While the CDC considers this outbreak to be a serious public health threat, based on current information, the immediate risk from the coronavirus to the public in the United States is believed to be low. People who have not traveled to China, particularly the area where the virus is circulating, or have not had close contact with a patient who has tested positive for the virus are at low risk for infection.
Coronaviruses are part of a family of viruses that are common in different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats and bats. In rare instances, the animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread from person to person. In the past, this has happened with MERS and SARS. In these outbreaks, transmission was thought to be by respiratory droplets that were spread when an infected person coughed or sneezed. This current outbreak still is evolving and health officials continue to learn more about how the virus is transmitted.
It is important to note there are four common types of coronaviruses that are part of routine testing in health care facilities. These four strains cause respiratory infections, including colds. Only the CDC currently has the capability to test for the novel coronavirus. Patients who receive a diagnosis of coronavirus in local health care facilities may have tested positive for a common strain of the virus and not the 2019 novel coronavirus.
People who have traveled to Wuhan, China, and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing within 14 days after returning should contact their health care provider. Potential patients are advised to contact their medical provider or emergency department before they arrive so the medical facility can take the appropriate precautions.
The health district is encouraging the public to follow the current CDC recommendations, which include practicing everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Up to date information on the 2019 novel coronavirus is available on the health district website at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/coronavirus.
