LAS VEGAS — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a second COVID-19-related death of a Clark County resident.
A woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions died. Additional information on the woman was not disclosed.
The health district will provide updated case numbers Monday through Friday. The Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory continues to receive a limited supply of testing resources. The resources on hand are dynamic as supplies are used. The number of patients tested by the laboratory is now available on the COVID-19 Dashboard.
The SNPHL continues to focus its resources on testing close contacts of confirmed patients. Health care providers are being advised to send specimens to the available private laboratories for testing. Health care providers are urged to work with patients to review symptoms so that those at highest risk are able to be tested.
More information is available on the health district website at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/coronavirus.
Access information about the Southern Nevada Health District on its website: www.SNHD.info. Additional information and data can be accessed through the Healthy Southern Nevada website: www.HealthySouthernNevada.org.
