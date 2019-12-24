LAUGHLIN — The Southern Nevada Health District has reported a sixth case of vaping-related injury in Clark County.
As of Dec. 18, six cases of lung injury associated with electronic, or vaping, product use have been reported in the county.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified vitamin E acetate as a chemical of concern among people with EVALI, the acronym adopted for the lung injury.
Recent CDC laboratory testing of samples of fluid collected from the lungs of 29 patients with e-cigarette or vaping associated lung injury from 10 states found vitamin E acetate in all the fluid samples. Vitamin E acetate is used as an additive in the production of e-cigarettes and vaping products. This was the first time the CDC has detected a potential chemical of concern in biologic samples from patients with these lung injuries.
“While it appears that vitamin E acetate is associated with these illnesses, there is still not enough evidence to rule out other chemicals of concern. Other substances and products are still under investigation by the CDC, and there may be multiple factors contributing to this outbreak,” said Dr. Michael Johnson, director of the Community Health Division of the Southern Nevada Health District. “We continue to recommend that people not use e-cigarettes and vaping products, particularly those from informal sources such as friends, family, or unlicensed dealers.”
The Health District and the CDC recommend these products never be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women and people who do not currently use tobacco products. People who currently use tobacco products who wish to quit smoking should use FDA-approved therapies. People should not buy any type of e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those containing THC, from informal sources such as friends, or family, or in-person or online dealers. Devices and substances should not be modified or used in ways that are not intended by the manufacturer, including products purchased through retail establishments.
Nevada residents ages 13 and older who are seeking help quitting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, can contact the Nevada Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-Quit-Now or 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569) from a Nevada area code.
Anyone who has used e-cigarettes or vaping products in the last 90 days and developed a severe respiratory illness that is not associated with other viral infections such as influenza or bacterial infections, is encouraged to contact their health care provider to report the illness to the Southern Nevada Health District’s Office of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance, 702-759-1300.
The SNHD did not disclose locations of the six injuries reported but did report that one was an individual under the age of 18, three were in the 18-24 age group and two were in the 25-49 age group. The district’s first reported injury came in September.
