LAUGHLIN — The Clark County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Kathleen Whitehead from the Laughlin Town Advisory Board.
The county board will appoint someone to fill the remainder of Whitehead’s term, which expires Jan. 4, 2021.
Whitehead announced her resignation, effectively immediately, at the Oct. 8 LTAB meeting. She cited medical and personal reasons. She was elected to the town advisory board by Laughlin voters last November.
“The last 10 months have been a joy serving Laughlin as a representative of our little piece of paradise, as Father Charlie (Urnick) calls it,” Whitehead said. “I have met so many wonderful people who I would not have met if not for this honor.”
Whitehead, who is active in both the VFW and American Legion posts in Laughlin, is organizer of a crocheting and knitting group, and is involved in a number of other Tri-state organizations, said she has no intention of leaving the area.
“I will continue to work to make Laughlin a great place to live, just not as a board member but as a resident,” she said. “I still will be attending LTAB meetings each month and voicing my opinion when appropriate. I look forward to meeting more of our citizens who also have the same quest to make Laughlin bigger and better.”
The LTAB serves as an advisory board, reporting to the Clark County Board of Commissioners, hearing matters pertaining to the township, including long-range planning, land use, zoning, public works projects, county and township ordinances and other matters. The LTAB is the conduit between residents of Laughlin and county government, based in Las Vegas.
Applications for the vacancy are available online at clarkcountynv.gov or by calling 702-455-3530. Applicants must be eligible to vote and live within the township boundaries.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Nov. 15.
For more information, contact Clark County Administrative Services at 702-455-3530.
