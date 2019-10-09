BULLHEAD CITY — You don’t have to wear a cape to be a hero.
That’s the message from the National Fire Protection Association for Fire Prevention Week, which runs through Saturday.
The Bullhead City Fire Department will conduct its annual fire prevention and life safety fair on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bullhead Community Park.
Department personnel will be on hand to meet the public and provide safety information for people of all ages, including hands-only CPR, car seat safety and other every-day topics. Air Methods will have a medical helicopter on display and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department will present a demonstration by its K-9 unit.
Admission is free and there will be plenty of photo opportunities for children with the fire personnel and equipment.
This year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape; Plan and Practice Your Escape!”
The campaign works to educate and remind everyone — regardless of age — about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
Having an emergency plan in the home is one of those actions; practicing pre-determined escape routes, directing family and friends away from danger and assembling at an assigned meeting spot are parts of the plan. You don’t have to wear a cape to know and practice these important actions.
The National Fire Protection Association has sponsored Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years. NFPA statistics from 2017 showed that fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires in the United States. Those fires caused 2,600 deaths and 10,600 injuries.
According to the NFPA, seven people died in a fire in the home every day between 2012 and 2016.
In a typical home fire, time to escape may be as little as one minute from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice are critical to getting everyone out of the home safely.
Leading up to Fire Prevention Week, the Bullhead City Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction clowning program made the rounds at area elementary schools, providing fire and life safety messages to more than 2,500 children in preschool through the fourth grade.
For more information, contact the BCFD Community Risk Reduction Division at 928-758-3971.
