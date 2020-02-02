BULLHEAD CITY — Fire safety is serious business. But sometimes getting the message across requires a bit of humor and ingenuity.
Especially for the 150 participants who gathered last week at the Arizona Fire and Burn Educators Association annual Risk Reduction Through Education and Characterization Conference.
The Bullhead City Fire Department served as host for the annual conference that focuses on community risk reduction education and provides an opportunity for fire and life safety professionals to develop new programs and network with other CRR educations to provide a forum for exchanging ideas, tips and suggestions for professionals involved in the front-line delivery of community risk reduction.
Fire safety professionals from across the United States participated.
As part of the conference, the Lake-town Clownz, from Little Elm, Texas, presented a fire and life safety show at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center. Their show presented important safety lessons to the students by using slapstick comedy. The clowns use humor to convey serious information and messages that children can understand. Lessons included EDITH (Exit Drills In The Home escape planning), smoke alarm safety, the importance of getting low under smoke and how to call 911 from a cell phone in an emergency situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.