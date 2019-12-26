BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Lions Club will continue visiting local schools in 2020 to provide vision checks so young students are able to best see what’s presented to them.
Members say such vision checks will help these children be better able to succeed in school — at least if parents follow up with a visit to an eye doctor.
“If your child says they’re having trouble with their eyes, then they should see an eye doctor,” said Janis Young, the Lions Club’s secretary and one of seven members taught to conduct the vision screenings using a vision screening device.
Several members of the local service club are trained to use Spot Vision Screeners, hand-held eye examination devices that can identify six types of vision problems.
Nearly 3,000 children had their eyes tested in 2019 by specially trained Lions Club volunteers.
The vision screenings are done on children in kindergarten through fifth grades.
“We can change the trajectory for some of these kids,” said Cristie Lee, another Lions Club member trained to do the vision screenings.
Some of the youths with unidentified sight problems were misbehaving at school. Many of the children became more interested in school once their problems were identified and a doctor found a remedy, both women pointed out.
For example, nearsightedness and farsightedness, also known as myopia and hyperopia, are well-known eye issues. Myopia can cause difficulty seeing things far away; hyperopia makes it hard to read things up close.
Other issues detected by this device:
Astigmatism: The inability to focus clearly at all distances. Curvature of the eye distorts the image seen.
Strabismus: Misalignment of the eyes. It can cause one eye to become dominant.
Anisometropia: Unequal refractive power which may cause impaired academic-
related performance.
Aniscoria: Different size of the pupils. May or may not affect learning; however, it sometimes is an indication of underlying medical problem such as injury to the eye, infection or nerve damage.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law this spring Senate Bill 1456, which requires schools provide vision screenings when a child enters school, then during two additional grade levels.
Some of the students can go to school for a long time before potential eye problems are noticed through these screenings. There are many transient families in the region. The frequent relocation of some families can result in subtle medical problems going unnoticed, both women said.
And, said Young, “some parents think their children will grow out of it.”
There are many sight issues that can be corrected while someone is young, she said.
In 2016, the Bullhead City Lions Club acquired two Spot Vision Screeners. These hand-held devices determine whether someone is suffering from a variety of vision problems. A grant from the BHHS Legacy Foundation covered the cost of the devices.
The Lions do the vision tests for free. They also can help parents find a doctor and may be able to help offset cost of treatment for child.
A Lions Club member will arrange for transportation for the family to and from the appointment and will even take the family to the appointment — if necessary.
Vision screening is one of the Lions Clubs International’s global causes, along with diabetes, hunger, childhood cancer and the environment.
The Lions Club is planning a fundraiser for its vision program. There will be a meat bingo event on Feb. 21.
For details about the Lions Club’s vision program and its upcoming fundraiser, call Young at 928-514-5062.
