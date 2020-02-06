Holding scissors, Autumn Boyle-Robinson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River, and store manager Crystal Olsen cut the ribbon, signaling the official opening of the new thrift store in Fort Mohave. Also pictured, from left, are Kristin Williams, Lisa Breen, Lanette Salceda and Ofelia Mora. The ladies are surrounded by Boys & Girls Clubs board members, business owners and Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and members.