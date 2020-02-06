FORT MOHAVE — Just like the crisp morning air, sales at the opening of the second location of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River thrift store were brisk.
The brand new store celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, and welcomed shoppers a little earlier than planned so they weren’t standing out in the cold. The first 50 people received a coupon for $10 off their purchases and they didn’t waste anytime checking out the spacious 5,000 square-foot building at 4705 Highway 95, next door to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.
“The additional store offers another constant source of income for the Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Kirk Barton, chairman of the board for the club. “This is also helping us go forward in the process of building a club in Fort Mohave, which is definitely a dire need for the community.
“The volunteers did a great job of putting this store together,” he added. “One day I came in and the place was empty, and the next day, it was organized and finished. Residents also have been great with their donations. Realtors have been supportive, the whole community has been generous.
“The best part about this — we pick up donations and people love that,” he said with a laugh.
“Our thrift stores make it nice for us to have an income so we don’t have to go knocking on doors for sponsorships,” said Autumn Boyle-Robinson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River. “We’re also providing jobs in the community. We have a dedicated group of volunteers, but we also employ a few people part-time. Most of them are retired, but they’re able to supplement their Social Security with a little income.”
Purchases at either thrift store benefit a variety of programs for area children, in other words, the money raised here, stays here. The second location in Bullhead City is at 967 Hancock Road, next door to Tractor Supply.
Hours at both locations are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Donations can be dropped off at either location or if furniture needs to picked up, call Donna, 928-763-1411.
