LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin River Coin show rolled back into Laughlin over the weekend, held at the Tropicana-Laughlin in the Promenade Room.
The room was packed with row after row of tables all filled with display cases of historical, collectible, unique and novelty coins and money-related items such as Confederate dollars, and promissory notes from America’s history, stamps, watches, jewelry and other related items for the conniseur or collector.
The show began Friday with more than $5 million worth of rare U.S. and world coins, currency, gold, silver bullion, stamps, tokens, medals and jewelry on display and for sale.
Friday afternoon found a hall packed with people looking over the goods for sale and perusing the rest of the goods on display.
The Pahrump Coin Shop was one vendor at this year’s expo, showcasing some unique coins and currency-related items including rare “Peace dollars” minted in the U.S. from 1921 to 1935 during which time about $80 million of them were minted to help American miners of precious metals.
Owner Bill Wolverton explained that most of the Peace dollars never actually were circulated and the line was discontinued for two years from 1931-1933 during the Great Depression. Wolverton also had some collectible Disney coins for sale on top of a host of other currency and coin-related items.
Another vendor at the expo had some 1800s counterfeit coin machines, which were common back in those days as counterfeiting American coinage was a very prominent crime in which many people engaged. The counterfeit machines weighed coins and checked their width and dimensions to verify that they were genuine American currency minted by the U.S. government.
Michael Greenwood, of Original U.S. Coins, is another vendor at this weekend’s expo. Greenwood is from Casa Grande and both buys and sells rare coins. He also offers free appraisals for people who believe they may have some valuable rare coins in their posession.
The expo runs through 4 p.m. today. Coin owners can get a free appraisal by one of many vendors. Admission is free.
