CANE BEDS — What began as a routine traffic stop evolved into a skirmish when sheriff’s deputies tried to take the driver into custody last Friday in the north Mohave County community of Cane Beds near the Arizona-Utah border.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the incident began at about 10:30 a.m. when deputies noticed a vehicle with a faulty brake light committing traffic violations.
Deputies pulled over the vehicle on Highway 389, recognizing its driver as Ezra Barlow, 36, knowing the Colorado City resident to be named in an arrest warrant.
“Deputies observed Barlow was gripping the steering wheel so tightly his knuckles were turning white,” Mortensen said. She said Barlow was informed that he was being detained and that a deputy reached through a window to prevent Barlow from trying to flee.
“A struggle ensued and Barlow was able to free a hand and place the car in drive and sped off,” Mortensen said. “The vehicle struck the deputy in the arm and shoulder, knocking him to the ground.”
The uninjured deputy jumped into his patrol unit and gave chase before ending the pursuit due to public safety concerns. Authorities unsuccessfully searched for Barlow for about two hours before using his cell phone pings to track him.
Mortensen said deputies found the suspect vehicle abandoned just across the Arizona line on Uzona Avenue in Hildale, Utah. Shortly thereafter, Colorado City marshals found and arrested Barlow.
Barlow was jailed in Washington County, Utah, for aggravated assault upon an officer, resisting arrest, unlawful flight and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.