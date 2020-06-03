BULLHEAD CITY — More than 350 high school graduates from three local high schools will have a chance to participate in pseudo-traditional graduation ceremonies over three evenings, culminating a challenging but successful year for the classes of 2020.
No changes are planned from the previously announced schedules for CRUHSD Academy, River Valley and Mohave high schools in the Colorado River Union High School District.
Only those invited are allowed to attend these events. Social distancing and other health and safety guidance remain in place at CRUHSD’s Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
CRUHSD Academy’s 23 graduates will have ceremonies at 7 p.m. today. River Valley High School’s graduation for 99 seniors will be at 7 p.m. Friday; Mohave High School’s commencement will be at 6 p.m. Saturday for its 234 graduates.
The time between ceremonies will allow the fieldhouse to be cleaned and sanitized following county, state and federal public health guidelines.
All three ceremonies will be available for live streaming and later through video on-demand viewing:
- CRUHSD Academy: https://youtu.be/4goJRDDFyEM.
- River Valley: https://youtu.be/DF7EPcWev2Y.
- Mohave High: https://youtu.be/fPRcu9h-Lz0.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has released guidance for graduations, based on those created by the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Mohave County’s Department of Public Health supports the guidance.
Advice at the top of the list posted earlier on the CRUHSD Facebook page and website: Stay home if you are sick or at-risk.
Local law enforcement officials are aware of the graduations. Because of the 8 p.m. curfew initiated Sunday by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, graduates and attendees are encouraged to proceed home unless stopping for food after ceremonies are over.
There should be no loitering at either the fieldhouse or elsewhere.
