BULLHEAD CITY — Rusty Braun was right. Again.
“I have said that some of our larger striper do shoe up around this time of year,” said Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Sure enough, our visiting angler, Larry Felando, from Wilmington, California, landed a super catch.
“Larry was fishing on the Arizona side from the shore in the upper casino area and using a glide bait in a shad pattern. This lure was made by his friend who goes by ‘Dock Rat.’ Yep, not bad for a backyard buildinger and his efforts and detail proved he has the skill in making these lures.”
What was the catch?
“This glide bait produced a 25.60-pound striper at 43 inches,” Braun said.
Braun noted that the trout are biting after another recent stocking.
“The rainbow trout that are being provided by our local federal hatchery at Willow Beach are hungry,” he said. “Night crawlers are your go-to bait and your favorite spinners are proving successful.”
Riah Braun, Rusty’s granddaughter, caught her five-trout limit at Rotary Park.
“Spinners were working well while night crawlers were rocking,” he repeated. “I watched several anglers catch their limit and then leave, and the next group moved in and landed a few.
“I heard this was happening at Community Park also. This is a great time to get out for some super trout fishing.”
Braun said things appear to be picking up on Lake Mohave.
“I am getting word that the stripers up on Lake Mohave are starting for forage and anchovies have been producing a few in the 4- to 7-pound range,” he added. “This sould start to pick up with our weather getting a bit better.
“The smallmouth bass are active near the shelves while the largemouth bass seem to like back in the shallows of the coves.”
News from Topock Marsh remains slow.
“I suspect it’s got a lot to do with our water levels this year. Because of the wet weather, the demand has been low and along with some conservation efforts down-river, we could see low water levels until about March.”
If you are having any success on area waters, let Braun know about it so he can share the news. He can be contacted at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call him at 928-763-8550.
“Hope this helps for now and we look forward to seeing you in with that catch to share your success story,” he said. “Now, go catch a fish.”
