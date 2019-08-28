BULLHEAD CITY — Phyllis Anderson, long-time coordinator of Comfort Zone Cancer Support, died early Tuesday morning after losing her third battle with cancer.
Friends and colleagues Don and Bridget Arent informed the Mohave Valley Daily News of Anderson’s death.
“She fought the fight for several years and was not going to give in,” the Arents said in an email. “It finally got to be too much.”
They said services are being planned.
“There will be a memorial service for her here in Bullhead and I will let you know as soon as I get the information,” the Arents said. “Her family thanks all of you for your beautiful cards, prayers and thoughts.”
Anderson had been in hospice care in California after being diagnosed with an aggressive return of cancer.
“As you know, this is Phyllis’ third bout, starting with lung, breast and ovarian cancers,” the Arents wrote earlier this month. “Three years ago she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and with chemo and auto immune therapy she held it at bay. About two months or so ago she started to feel kinda puny and tired. It wasn’t until last week that the doctor said that the cancer had returned...”
The Comfort Zone Cancer Support was created more than 15 years ago, providing both financial and emotional support for cancer victims and their families. The support group operated a gift shop to support its activities, which included providing information and referrals; assistance with some expenses; hats, scarves and blankets for patients undergoing chemotherapy; and prosthetics and breast forms for cancer survivors.
Anderson previously explained what she saw as the role of the support group and its endeavors.
“Knowledge is power,” she noted. “But I don’t want to get to the point where people don’t understand what I’m saying.
“It’s the knowledge, knowing that there’s others like you. It’s about knowing that you’re not alone.”
Anderson also was involved with the Well Woman Health Check Program, part of the Regional Center for Border Health, an outreach program to share information on women’s health issues within the community.
