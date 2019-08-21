BULLHEAD CITY — The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission voted Wednesday to recommend the Bullhead City Council approve a Phase 2 plan for the Colorado River Historical Society Museum.
The addition would provide the facility with space for a library so people can conduct research on site and free up some space in the lobby to display more sales merchandise, said Larry Adams, who will oversee construction of the addition.
The museum is private and run by volunteers.
Phase 1 of the museum project opened in December in Community Park, at 1239 Highway 95, next to the Lil’ Red Schoolhouse and the Moss Mine headframe. It’s currently about 2,100 square feet — excluding the front porch.
The library will have a separate entrance.
This second portion would add about 1,500 square feet more to the museum and bring it to about 3,600 square feet of indoor space.
“Thank God it’s coming faster than any of us ever thought of,” Adams said. “We need to move on to Phase 3 as soon as we get this one done.”
The new home of the museum has been envisioned as a location of about 6,000 square feet total when the final section, Phase 4, is complete.
Vada and the late Larry Mercer are donating money for Phase 2.
The Mercers also provided a significant portion of the money needed to construct Phase 1.
Museum representatives didn’t disclose the size of the Mercer donation. However, they stressed that to keep the work going, more donations from the public are critical.
“The museum is very important to the whole Tri-state area,” said Karole Finkelstein, vice president of the Historical Society.
The former location of the museum, the old Catholic Church at Davis Camp, still provides the Historical Society with a place to store much of its collection of art and historical materials as the new museum gradually increases in size.
Museum board members requested that council members take up this issue during their next scheduled meeting, which would be on Sept. 2.
They want to break ground in about a month and complete the work by Jan. 1, 2020, Adams added.
Call the museum at 928-754-3399 for details.
