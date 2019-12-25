BULLHEAD CITY — It was hard to tell you was enjoying the community Christmas dinner at Hope United Methodist Church more: those eating it or those serving it.
The Bullhead City church conducted its eighth community dinner on Wednesday, taking the opportunity to share the celebration of Jesus’ birth with others.
“This dinner isn’t just for the homeless,” said Linda Harshbarger. “This dinner is for those who don’t have any family nearby to spend Christmas with or they don’t have anywhere to go because a lot of the restaurants are closed today.”
Pastor Rob Lee said the church was prepared to serve 250 people in 21⁄2 hours.
“Our church likes to reach out to the community and this way we can make sure that anyone lonely on Christmas can come and enjoy a meal,” said Lee.
The meal consisted of slices of ham, mashed potatoes, gravy and other fixings.
“We send an application to the (BHHS) Legacy Foundation for a grant and that helps us purchase all the food that we give out during the dinner,” Lee said. The congregation provided desserts — mostly in the form of home-baked pies.
Volunteers included Hope United members, visiting families of members and others from throughout the Tri-state.
Lee said that it was his first time meeting some of the volunteers.
“I’ve enjoyed helping people today,” said one volunteer, who asked to remain anonymous.
Volunteers performed a variety of duties, from cooking the food — they started early Christmas morning — to serving it to cleaning up afterward. As as the annual dinner has grown, so has the enrollment of volunteers.
“The Christmas dinner gets bigger and bigger every year,” Harshbarger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.