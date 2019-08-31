BULLHEAD CITY — As he solemnly walked the flag line to the entrance of VFW Post 10005 in Bullhead City, Pfc. Daniel Johnson tried to hide his emotions.
He kept a straight face — mostly — as he performed a military stride beneath the small flags waved by family, friends and members of area military groups. About halfway to the door, he no longer could keep that straight face, breaking into a big grin after realizing this was all part of the Tri-state’s “welcome home” to one of their own.
Johnson, 21, on leave following a year deployment at Camp Humphreys in Pyongtaek, South Korea, was “blown away” by the reception he received Saturday afternoon in his hometown.
“I did not (expect this),” Johnson said, still grinning broadly moments after making it through the front door at the VFW post on Marble Canyon Road. “This was absolutely breath-taking.”
The Tri-State Military Moms, with cooperation from other military-related organizations, organize welcoming celebrations for local servicemen and servicewomen. Johnson was the latest to be feted.
“I’d like to thank every single one of you,” he told a large audience after he had received recognition and awards from the Patriot Guard Riders and Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady. “I didn’t even know this was happening.”
After looking around the room, making eye contract with several of the audience members, he added, “It’s an honor serving this great nation. It’s an honor serving you guys.”
Johnson, a wheeled-vehicle mechanic in the U.S. Army, most recently completed an assignment as a member of an honor guard at Camp Humpheys, home of the United Nations Command and U.S. Forces Korea headquarters, which opened there in 2018.
Johnson said he is home for a couple of weeks before he must report to his next assignment, as a mechanic at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
He described himself as a “home-grown mechanic” whose military career is a product of his “working on friends’ cars” when he was younger.
“I was working on a lot of small vehicles — Hondas, Suburus ... occasionally, a Ford truck.”
That has changed now.
“Now, I’m signing off on a million-dollar piece of equipment.”
Born in Bullhead City and a 2017 graduate of Mohave High School, Johnson was a member of MHS’ Air Force Junior ROTC program before enlisting in the Army.
He said his most recent assignment was an opportunity to see a different part of the word.
“Like in Korea? It’s beautiful. But we had very long days,” he said. “It was interesting. I was given a few curveballs from my knowledge.”
Joining Johnson at Saturday’s celebration were his mother and stepfather, Pamela and Gene Baron, and his father, Stephen Johnson, as well as scores of other family members and friends. Representing the Patriot Guard Riders were local Ride Captain Scott Anderson and assistant state Ride Captain Loren Larson of Kingman. Sue Trani, treasurer of the Tri-State Military Moms, presided over the celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.