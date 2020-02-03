BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Historical Society on Monday showed off the newly constructed second phase of its museum.
Historical Society President Karole Finkelstein and Vice President Elsie Needles thanked many people but highlighted Larry and Vada Mercer.
Finkelstein held up a framed picture of the couple, who donated money to construct a significant portion of the first phase as well as money to complete the second phase of the museum.
The Mercers made their first donation anonymously. They allowed museum board members to say publicly only that the donors wanted to see the museum built before they passed on.
Larry Mercer has died but Vada — who couldn’t make it to the museum for the celebration — plans to visit soon to see the latest addition to the structure.
The completed second phase provides a library so people can conduct research on-site and frees up some space in the lobby to display more sales merchandise.
Needles said previously that establishing a research library was a high priority.
It now allows the volunteers who run the museum a total of about 3,600-square-feet of indoor space.
The museum will be constructed in four phases and has been envisioned as a 6,000-square-foot building.
Items planned for display on the walls of the new museum wing were placed carefully along them so people could see what will be going up: paintings, photographs and other historic items.
Alongside the Moss Mine Headframe and Lil’ Red Schoolhouse, these three elements compose the Colorado River Heritage Center in Community Park.
The former location of the museum, the old Catholic Church at Davis Camp, still provides the Historical Society with a place to store much of its collection of art and historical materials as the new museum gradually increases in size.
The museum was located there from 1991 until the first portion of the structure at Community Park opened in late 2018.
Needles told the audience about how hard it was to find volunteers to work in the church originally built in 1946.
The aging structure was “cold” and “smelly.”
Also over time and during certain times of the year there were skunks and mice inhabiting the building.
“We had visitors,” Needles joked. But not always “the right kind.”
Mayor Tom Brady was involved with the process of securing the church as a museum space nearly 30 years ago when he was director of the Mohave County Parks Department.
He pointed out that looking at the museum’s collection can be a learning experience.
“You’ll be amazed at what this city was like 100 even 150 years ago,” he said, then wondered what Bullhead City will be like “150 years from now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.