LAUGHLIN — Tri-state residents of all walks remembered Bruce Clark on Monday.
Clark, one of the most familiar faces in the Tri-state, died over the weekend. The co-owner and general manager of KLBC TV2 of Laughlin died after suffering a massive stroke while on a trip with friends.
“This evening we lost Bruce to a massive stroke,” said a weekend post on the KLBC Facebook page, authored by family friend Cindy Head on behalf of Clark’s wife, Lin.
“Bruce and his friends were on their annual boys ride when Bruce took ill. This has been a very shocking and a difficult few days for Lin and their close friends.”
Head asked the community to keep Clark’s family in their thoughts and prayers and for patience.
“Please allow us to get home and for Lin to think through her decisions,” Head’s post said. “She appreciates your love and love for Bruce, but please respect her adjusting to losing her husband of 38 years.
“We are all devastated and ask for your prayers for Bruce, Lin and their family.”
TV2 has been a fixture in the Tri-state for 30 years with Clark not only serving as general manager but also as long-time host of the popular “Morning Show.”
He was involved in many community endeavors on both sides of the Colorado River.
“Our condolences are with Bruce’s family and his family at KLBC,” said News West Publishing General Manager Larry Kendrick. “This is a loss to the entire Tri-state.”
It was a sentiment shared by many Tri-state residents, more than 100 of whom took to the Mohave Valley Daily News’ Facebook page to express their sadness.
“He was an icon in Laughlin/Bullhead City,” wrote William Kinsey. “Always promoting the community. Prayers and peace for Bruce and his family.”
“RIP Bruce. You were in our home every morning for many years,” wrote Jennifer Lowe-Gruber. “I always appreciated that you spoke your mind and called it like you saw it.”
This is for Lin Clark: I’m very sorry for the loss of your husband, Bruce. Please know that I understand your pain right now. I, too, lost my husband of 45 years on Friday night to Dementia/Alzheimer’s and Ischemic heart disease. No matter the cause, expected or unexpected, the death of our loved one is always heartbreaking. Lin, I pray that you will get thru this devastating time with the love and support of all your friends and family. May God Bless you and keep you safe.
