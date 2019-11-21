BULLHEAD CITY — Newly elected officers of the Builders Club at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center took their oaths of office Wednesday from Bullhead City’s highest-ranking elected official.
Mayor Tom Brady, representing the Bullhead City Morning Kiwanis Club, which sponsors the Builders Club, presided over the installation of officers and new members at a school assembly at MALC.
“I encourage all of you to get involved in a community service organization,” Brady told the middle-schoolers gathered in The Battleground, MALC’s on-campus gymnasium. “If you aren’t already, I strongly encourage you to do so in your adult life. The rewards you will get ... will benefit you and your community in ways you can never imagine.”
Installed as officers were Giovani Ponce, president; Hazel May Hernandez, vice president; Aiden Fernandez, secretary; Kimberly Osuna, treasurer; and Christian Houts, sergeant at arms. Laci Ortiz serves as the faculty adviser to the MALC Builders Club chapter.
Brady also led all the club members in the Builders Club pledge. Each officer and new member received a membership pin.
Builders Club is an international student-led organization sponsored by Kiwanis, specifically for middle school and junior high students, providing members opportunities to perform service both in and outside the school, build character and develop leadership skills.
The club lists as its core values character building, leadership, inclusiveness and caring.
According to Kiwanis International, there were Builders Clubs in 18 nations with more than 45,000 members worldwide. The first club was chartered in 1975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.