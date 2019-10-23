BULLHEAD CITY — The long red snake on Trane Road on Wednesday evening was intended as a message: Bullhead City is a community that will not tolerate illegal drug use.
The snake was mostly human, and contained community members of all ages.
The shirts worn and signs carried by many participants in the 13th annual Walk Away from Drugs contained anti-drug messages.
The event is part of Red Ribbon Week, the oldest and largest drug-prevention program in the U.S. Schools observe Red Ribbon Week with classroom activities, police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said, and typically have groups in the walk.
She said that typically a few hundred people make the one-mile trip around Ken Fovargue Community Park, and that it’s common to see dogs, and babies in strollers, tagging along.
A concurrent 5K run, she said, “adds a bit of a fun element for the more active people in the community.”
Fromelt said organizers hoped that people who saw the stream of red-clad walkers took note.
“The Red Ribbon Week message is a very powerful way for all ages to show our intolerance toward the use of drugs,” she said.
Fromelt said it’s also hoped that the Walk Away from Drugs and other efforts are having an impact on the community, convincing children to stay off the path of self-destructive behavior.
She said it’s a good sign that the event gets bigger every year and more schools are involved.
Police Chief Brian Williamson said that it seems that there’s always a new drug coming out and causing trouble for the community, and that citizens need to band together to fight the scourge.
“No longer can we arrest our way out of these problems,” Williamson said.
Lori Viles, the Bullhead City Fire Department’s public education specialist, said the Walk Away from Drugs “is a good way for us all to get together and promote positive actions and spread such an important message to our youth.”
The police department and Mohave Area Partnership Promoting Educated Decisions handed out information parents could use to talk to their children about drugs, and the Arizona Youth Partnership offered free drug-testing kits.
New this year was a flyover by a CareFlight helicopter.
“It’s nice to have a big red helicopter in the sky,” Fromelt said.
Nearby Mohave High School had a large presence at this year’s walk, with a choir singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and the Thunder Marching Band and Air Force Junior ROTC cadets leading the procession.
Members of the Bullhead City Community Emergency Response Team handed out water along the route, and Swire Coca Cola Bottling of Kingman provided beverages.
Total Body Boot Camp representatives helped run the 5K. The medal winners were Jodi West (first female finisher and first overall), Saul Garcia (first male finisher) and Bryson Drescher, 11 (first under-18 finisher).
Betty Garrett brought her two children to the walk, along with her mother, Mary Mendoza. Garrett said that drugs have had a negative impact on her family and that she wanted to show 6-year-old Giovanni Avelar and 3-year-old Faye Avelar that “drugs are not OK.”
