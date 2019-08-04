THEFT OF SERVICES, BULLHEAD CITY — Dawn Lynette Wardle, 57, was arrested July 24 in the 700 block of Marina Boulevard after she reportedly refused to pay an $8.50 cab fare. She was cited for theft of services and released.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Nicholas Joseph Monk, 35, was arrested July 25 near the intersection of Desert Foothills Boulevard and Desert Vista Drive on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for contempt of court. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DOG AT LARGE, BULLHEAD CITY — Police contacted a patient at an urgent care clinic in connection with a July 20 dog bite. The victim reportedly told officers that she was at the Colorado River near Park Lane, when a Labrador retriever bit her on the hand. She left, police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said, because she panicked. After further investigation by animal care and welfare officers, police discovered the dog and its owner, Fromelt said. Dale Eugene Rose, 56, was cited July 25 for having a dog at large and having a dog that bites or injures a person.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/ALCOHOL OFFENSE, BULLHEAD CITY — A 17-year-old boy was arrested July 25 in the 1700 block of Arrowhead Drive after it was reported that he had gotten into an argument with his stepfather and his girlfriend. He was arrested on suspicion of for disorderly conduct per domestic violence and underage consumption of alcohol. He was taken to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — William Henry Lackey III, 57, was arrested in the 800 block of Marina Boulevard on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DUI ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — William Charles Porter Jr., 21, was arrested July 25 after police were called to the 1900 block of Highway 95 for a report of an accident. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Porter was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for a blood draw, then booked into the Kingman jail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
