WARRANT ARRESTS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Forrest Lee Kutschat, 44, and Rachelle Marie Snelgrooes, 34, were arrested Aug. 6 after police were called to the 1800 block of Surf & Sand Drive for a report of a domestic altercation. Each was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. Snelgrooes additionally was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. Each was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Jessica Carmen Vasquez, 34, was arrested Aug. 6 in the 900 block of Hancock Road on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Joseph Anthony Gutierrez, 42, was arrested Aug. 7 in the 2000 block of Hualapai Drive on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. When officers attempted to take him into custody, Gutierrez was uncooperative and resisted arrest, police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said. He was tased and later taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Anthony Tucker Jr., 33, was arrested Aug. 7 after going to the police department lobby for an unrelated matter. A check showed him to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. Tucker was seen by a judge and released.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
