DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Matthew Steven Lemay, 38, was arrested Aug. 7 in the 3200 block of Sycamore Avenue after he reportedly got into an argument with his roommate. Police said Lemay was yelling and cursing, and eventually threw his shoes at the victim. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct per domestic violence and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Joseph Douglas Johnson, 55, was arrested Aug. 7 in the 900 block of Harbor Drive on an outstanding California fugitive from justice felony warrant. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Brett Michael Deboer, 37, was arrested Aug. 7 at Marina Boulevard and Coronado Drive after police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which he was a passenger. A check showed that he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. Deboer reportedly was in possession of a syringe for using heroin. He was arrested on the warrant and on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Arden Dee Black, 76, was arrested Aug. 8 at Highway 95 and Rainbow Drive on an outstanding misdemeanor post-adjudication warrant. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
NARCOTICS COMPLAINT, BULLHEAD CITY — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Aug. 8 at Mohave High School, 2251 Highway 95, after he reportedly was found to be in possession of a vape. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a narcotic substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The boy was later released to his stepmother.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Dennis James Zendejas Jr., 40, was arrested Aug. 9 in the 500 block of Ramar Road on an outstanding misdemeanor pre-adjudication warrant. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — A 15-year-old girl was arrested Aug. 8 in the 2000 block of Santa Cruz Avenue after she reportedly got into a verbal argument with her guardian. She also reportedly stabbed the kitchen counter with a knife. The girl was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct per domestic violence and criminal damage per domestic violence. She was taken to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center in Kingman.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Martin Arnold Cadena, 58, was arrested Aug. 8 in the 300 block of Santa Maria Avenue after he reportedly entered his mother’s residence and he refused to leave. Cadena’s mother has an order of protection against him, police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said. She said Cadena eventually left, but came back again. When police went to the residence, Fromelt said, Cadena was hiding in the victim’s bathtub. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic violence, aggravated harassment per domestic violence and criminal trespassing, and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
