DOG AT LARGE, BULLHEAD CITY — Dallis Marie Fanning, 35, was cited and released Nov. 18 at Bullhead City Animal Care & Welfare for having a dog at large and license required.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Larry Wayne Coley, 60, was arrested, then released, Nov. 19 on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police pulled over Coley’s vehicle for failing to stop at a red light at Agate Avenue and Trane Road. He was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for a blood draw, then released.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
