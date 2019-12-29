WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Gilberto Stanton Rios, 23, was arrested Nov. 23 for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. He came to the police department lobby to turn himself in. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Jose Isabel Perez Contreras, 45, was arrested Nov. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, in the 600 block of Hancock Road. Police said they made a traffic stop because of apparent traffic violations. They also said the driver smelled of alcohol and displayed other signs of intoxication. After further tests and investigation, he was arrested. He was taken to Western Aarizona Regional Medical Center for a blood draw, which came back indicating Contreras had a blood alcohol content of 0.20 — which could cause the offense to be charged as an extreme DUI. He was given a ride home.
DOG AT LARGE OFFENSES, BULLHEAD CITY — Victoria Marie Hernandez, 40, was cited and released Nov. 25 on suspicion of having a dog at large, dog-at-large liability, not having a license as required, and failure to attach tags, in the 1600 block of Mesa Vista Drive. There was a report to Animal Care & Welfare of a dog bite occurring when a woman was checking her mail in the 1300 block of Ramar Road. Two dogs were loose and one of them bit her, according to police.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — James Michael Park, 38, was arrested, then released with a court date, on Nov. 25 for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, in the 1300 block of Alonas Way. He was found in a parking lot, inside a vehicle, that had been involved in an accident.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Marcella Elizabeth Stout, 41, was arrested Nov. 25 for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, in the 300 block of Moser Avenue. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — William Paul Sowers II, 30, was arrested Nov. 26 for violating an order of protection by being at the protected address. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.