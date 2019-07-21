ASSAULT ON OFFICER/RESISTING ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Jonathan Bernabe Herrera, 40, was arrested July 12 after being contacted by officers in the 500 block of Marina Boulevard. Officers knew Herrera from previous contacts, police spokeswoman Angie Abbott said, and knew of an active warrant for his arrest. Herrera reportedly attempted to evade police by running through several businesses. He was not cooperative with police during his arrest, Abbott said. Herrera was arrested on the felony probation warrant and on suspicion of trespassing, resisting arrest and aggravated assault against a police officer. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
INTERFERING WITH JUDICIAL PROCEEDINGS, BULLHEAD CITY — Debrina Byrene Scoby, 25, was arrested July 12 in the 2300 block of Miracle Mile after police responded to a call for assistance from a motorist with a disabled vehicle. Scoby was a passenger in the vehicle, Abbott said, and a records check revealed that she was in violation of an order of protection out of Los Angeles County Superior Court. Abbott said the order prohibits Scoby from having contact with the driver. She was arrested on suspicion of interfering with judicial proceedings and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
BURGLARY/WEAPONS OFFENSE, BULLHEAD CITY — Tyler Allen Powell, 18, was arrested July 11 in connection with the theft of a weapon the previous day. Police said he fired the stolen weapon into the ground. Powell was arrested on suspicion of burglary in the first degree and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
CHILD ABUSE, BULLHEAD CITY — Kim Leann Martin, 48, was arrested July 12 in the 1800 block of Rio Vista Drive after police responded to a report of a physical domestic violence incident involving Martin and her minor grandson. Officers detected the odor of alcohol on Martin while they were talking to her, Abbott said, and the child had marks on his person consistent with statements made by witnesses. Martin was arrested on suspicion of child abuse per domestic violence. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Miguel Hernandez Ramirez, 40, was arrested July 13 after police responded to a domestic violence call in the 800 block of Baseline Road. Officers made contact with the victim, Abbott said, and noted a minor injury. She said that Ramirez, who appeared to be intoxicated, told officers the pair had been in a domestic dispute. A check showed him to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. Ramirez was booked on the warrant and on suspicion of disorderly conduct per domestic violence and assault per domestic violence. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
