WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Ryan Shane Salyer, 41, was arrested Thursday in the 1400 block of Palma Road on outstanding unspecified warrants. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
SUSPENDED LICENSE/WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Laci Joeanna Lynn Reese, 33, was arrested Thursday after being pulled over for speeding on the Bullhead Parkway at Pass Canyon Road. A check revealed that she had a suspended driver license and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fines. Reese was booked on the warrant and on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and driving at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Tracy James Hilliker, 41, was arrested Thursday in the 2000 block of Ventura Drive on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. He was booked and held for court.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Jennifer Anne Wood, 26, was arrested Thursday in the 2800 block of Highway 95 on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
SHOPLIFTING/NARCOTICS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Adam Anthony Fierro, 27, was arrested Thursday in the 3600 block of Highway 95 after officers responded to a shoplifting call. After a search of his person, Fierro was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics and shoplifting. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
