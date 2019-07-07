SHOPLIFTING/DRUGS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Colton James Tobin, 28, was arrested Thursday after reportedly attempting to steal $70.97 worth of merchandise from Target, 3699 Highway 95. He was in possession of about 9.4 grams of methamphetamine, police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said. Tobin was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Christopher James Avila, 27, was arrested Thursday in the 600 block of Ramar Road on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fines. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DUI ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Amanda M. Torres, 40, was arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Bullhead Parkway and Adobe Road. She was booked on suspicion of DUI and later released.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Jesseca Lauren Turner, 31, was arrested Friday in the 700 block of Marina Boulevard on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Nicholas Julian Noriega, 29, was arrested Friday in the 1700 block of Lakeside Drive on an outstanding misdemeanor post-adjudication warrant. He was later released after posting bail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.