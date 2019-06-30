DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Jessica Francis Ficker, 40, was arrested Tuesday after police responded to a domestic violence call in the 1100 block of Baseline Road. Officers made contact with an intoxicated Ficker, police spokeswoman Carina Spotts said. She said Ficker had some unspecified injuries. Her boyfriend reportedly told police that Ficker had attacked him. Ficker was arrested on suspicion of assault per domestic violence and disorderly conduct per domestic violence, and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
CURFEW VIOLATIONS, BULLHEAD CITY — Three juveniles were arrested last Monday after being contacted by officers at 4 a.m. near Swan Drive and Del Rey Drive. Police spokeswoman Angie Abbott said they admitted to being out without their parents’ permission, but were not aware of the city’s curfew ordinance. The boy and two girls were cited for curfew violations and released to their parents.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Kenneth Doyle Ratliff, 36, were arrested last Monday after police responded to a suspicious-activity call in the 1700 block of Forest Drive. Officers made contact with Ratliff in the reporting person’s front yard, Abbott said. Ratliff and the reporting party were acquaintances, she said. Ratliff, who reportedly showed signs of being under the influence of a stimulant, was searched. Officers reportedly found drug paraphernalia and items belonging to the reporting person on him. Ratliff was barred from the property and held on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released. More charges are pending, Abbott said.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — David Eugene Thompkins Jr., 36, was arrested Wednesday in the 2900 block of Ladera Drive in connection with a reported 2018 domestic violence incident after police responded to a domestic violence call. He was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence warrant. An investigation into the recent domestic violence allegation is ongoing, Abbott said.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Roger Jason Barrick, 54, was arrested Wednesday in the 600 block of Highway 95 after he reportedly was involved in a traffic accident at Highway 95 and Airport Center Drive. Officers discovered during the accident investigation that Barrick had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. Barrick was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — William Joseph Loftin, 24, was arrested Thursday in the 1700 block of Arriba Drive in connection with a reported June 23 domestic violence incident. His ex-girlfriend reportedly told officers that he had assaulted her during an argument. Loftin had left the residence, Spotts said. Officers went back to the residence Thursday, and contacted Loftin. He was arrested on suspicion of assault per domestic violence and disorderly conduct per domestic violence and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman. There are further charges pending, Spotts said.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
