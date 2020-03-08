WARRANT/JUDICIAL INTERFERENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Brandon Boyne, 21, was arrested Feb. 10 at the intersection of Paseo Del Rio and Riverview Drive for a warrant and for interfering with judicial proceedings. He was taken to the Mohave County Jail.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Feb. 11 in the 2200 Block of Highway 95 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released to a responsible adult.
DUI WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Brian Paul Garceau, 54, was arrested Feb. 11 in the 400 block of Lee Avenue for an outstanding felony aggravated DUI warrant issued by the Lake Havasu City Justice Court. Garceau called to turn himself in and was booked into the Mohave County jail.
SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — David Lawrence Conrad, 53, was cited and released Feb. 11 at Safeway, in the 1700 block of Highway 95, on suspicion of shoplifting. Police said a man had stolen a whole cooked chicken on Feb. 4 but that they weren’t able to locate him. Another shoplifting call turned out to be Conrad, taking a whole, cooked chicken. This time, however, he was located in the parking lot of the business. He told the officer he was hungry but didn’t have any money.
POSSESSING STOLEN PROPERTY, BULLHEAD CITY — William Albert Ford IV, 35, wss arrested Feb. 11 in the 700 block of Holly Street on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle from Needles, California. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
NARCOTICS POSSESSION/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Feb. 12 in the 2200 block of Highway 95 on suspicion of possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. He was booked in Bullhead City and released to a parent.
DUI/CRIMINAL DAMAGE, BULLHEAD CITY — Brandon Leeman Gallegos, 25, was arrested Feb. 14 in the 2400 block of Jasmine Drive on suspicion of extreme DUI — having a blood alcohol content of at least 0.2 percent — DUI and two counts of criminal damage. Police arrived at the site of a vehicle accident in which a community entrance gate and another vehicle had been struck. Gallegos was booked into the Mohave County Jail.
INVALID DRIVER LICENSE, BULLHEAD CITY — Christopher Robin Dedeaux, 49, was cited and released Feb. 15 on Highway 68 at milepost 2 on suspicion of driving with a cancelled driver license.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Calvin Edward Joseph Trezepacz, 32, was arrested Feb. 15 in the 900 block of La Jolla Drive for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. He bailed out and later was released.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Lila Lynn Dolan, 56, was arrested Feb. 15 in the 700 block of Marina Boulevard on a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
