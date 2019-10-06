DISORDERLY CONDUCT/ASSAULT/UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT, BULLHEAD CITY — William Eugene Glover Jr., 34, was arrested Sept. 19 in the 1500 block of Jose Avenue on suspicion of disorderly conduct and assault pertaining to domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment. It was alleged that Glover assaulted and refused to allow his estranged wife to leave during an argument. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
THEFT, BULLHEAD CITY — Julie Christine Merchand, 49, was arrested, then released, Sept. 19 in the 2100 block of Clearwater Drive, on suspicion of theft. It was alleged that she stole a victim’s truck keys.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Antonio Loza, 21, was arrested Sept. 19 on suspicion of criminal damage and disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the 2200 block of Clearwater Drive. It was reported Loza had been arguing with his wife — an employee at a business in this location — when he threw water on her and refused to leave. Loza allegedly grabbed a fire extinguisher from the wall and threw it at her. He also allegedly broke her phone. When police arrived, he allegedly continued to act belligerent and was uncooperative with officers, ultimately struggling with them. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/CRIMINAL DAMAGE, BULLHEAD CITY — Two boys, one age 11 and the other age 12, were arrested and subsequently released to their parents Sept. 19 at Bullhead City Middle School on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage. Police received a report of bullying and harassment against a student at the school. The boys reportedly threw rocks at him as well as swearing and otherwise harassing him. The victim tried to walk away, but the two other boys continued to bother him and at one point poured fake blood on him, according to police. Another parent yelled at the boys to stop and reported the incident. They were contacted at their homes and the officer counseled the boys about bullying.
TRAFFIC OFFENSES, BULLHEAD CITY — On Sept. 19, Scott Ander Fejes, 49, was cited and released at the intersection of Hancock Circle and Palma Road on suspicion of knowingly displaying a fictitious license plate and having no current vehicle registration. Police pulled over a vehicle at the intersection for having no visible license plate. Police later saw a California license plate in the truck window.
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Charles Wayne Milligan, 50, was cited and released Sept. 19 after being arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia — a methamphetamine pipe — at the intersection of Clearwater and Malibu drives.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Heather Lynn Mata, 50, was arrested, then released, Sept. 20 on suspicion of DUI at the intersection of Laughlin Ranch Boulevard and Highway 95 during a traffic stop.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
