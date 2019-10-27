WARRANTS/DRUG-RELATED CHARGES, BULLHEAD CITY — Rebecca Jean Newell, 41, was arrested Oct. 12 on suspicion of drug possession, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession as well as a felony drug warrant and a misdemeanor failure to pay fines warrant. Marijuana, methamphetamine and paraphernalia were in her backpack, police said. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DUI/DRUG-RELATED CHARGES/TRAFFIC-RELATED CHARGES, BULLHEAD CITY — Andres Gandar Gonzalez, 20, was arrested Oct. 12 on suspicion of DUI, possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, not having a valid driver license and for failure to control to avoid an accident. Police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2000 block of Catalina Drive. The driver — Gandar Gonzalez — had crashed into a chain-link fence. He and his passengers were not injured. Officers said they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, and when the officer asked if anything illegal was in the vehicle, Gandar Gonzalez handed the officer a pill bottle and told them it was ecstasy. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Adriana Vasquez, 25, was arrested Oct. 14 for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant in Bullhead City Municipal Court, in the 1400 block of Arcadia Boulevard. She was taken to the Mohave County jail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
