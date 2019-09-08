SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — Amanda Christine Scotti, 31, was cited Sept. 1 for shoplifting. Loss prevention at Safeway, in the 1700 block of Highway 95, reported that Scotti had concealed some items in her purse and left without paying. In her purse, police located a total of $84.12 worth of stolen items. Scotti was released.
FRAUD, BULLHEAD CITY — Jacob Martin Gaul, 27, was arrested Sept. 2 on suspicion of fraudulent schemes and artifices. He went to Walmart, in the 2800 block of Highway 95, and allegedly took several items to the customer service desk where he returned the items using a receipt from previously purchased products. Gaul reportedly was paid $34.12 in cash for the returned items. Gaul was with Gabrielle Christine Arizaga, 28, who also was arrested on suspicion of fraudulent schemes and artifices. Both were booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
INTERFERING WITH JUDICIAL PROCEEDINGS, BULLHEAD CITY — Christopher Tyler Wiese, 27, was arrested Sept. 2 on suspicion of interfering with judicial proceedings. Wiese has an order of protection against him listing a location in the 1700 block of El Dorado Drive and allegedly went there in violation of the order. Wiese was booked into Mohave County jail in Kingman.
NON-INJURY ACCIDENT, BULLHEAD CITY — Anne Totica Cuevas, 32, was cited Sept. 3 for failure to remain at a non-injury accident, failure to give required information and failure to control to avoid an accident. Police responded to an accident at Highway 95 and the Bullhead Parkway South at around 5:15 p.m.. This was a non-injury, rear-end collision. The at-fault driver left the scene. Witnesses provided the at-fault driver’s vehicle license plate information. Cuevas was located at her home in the 2800 block of Colibri Court. Cuevas was cited and released.
SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — Three 15-year-old boys were arrested Sept. 3 on suspicion of shoplifting. Walmart personnel reported that the three boys went through the self-checkout and did not scan all of their items. They had not scanned and paid for 27 food items with a value of $52.17. They were released to adults/guardians.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
