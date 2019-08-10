DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Ernesto Herbasio Gallegos, 25, was arrested July 29 in the 800 block of Safari Drive after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Police spokeswoman Angie Abbott said Gallegos wasn’t there when officers arrived, but returned a short time later while they were interviewing the victim and a witness. He reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol and causing damage to a refrigerator in the home. Gallegos told officers that he was upset at the victim, Abbott said. He was arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and two counts of disorderly conduct, all per domestic violence. Gallegos was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
TRESPASSING/CRIMINAL DAMAGE, BULLHEAD CITY — Adriana Vasquez, 25, was arrested July 31 near Marina Boulevard and Hualapai Drive in connection with reported criminal damage that had occurred July 15 and 16 at a vacant home in the 1900 block of Diamond Drive. Vasquez was cited for trespassing in the first degree and criminal damage and released.
WARRANT ARREST/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Desiree Rose Castaneda, 22, was arrested July 31 in the 2100 block of Swan Place on an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear. In her purse, police reportedly found numerous heroin paraphernalia items. Castaneda was arrested on the warrant and on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
