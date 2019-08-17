DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/DRUGS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Trevor Edward Davies, 24, was arrested Aug. 5 in the 1000 block of Highway 95 after officers conducting a welfare check at a motel room reportedly saw a woman badly injured. The victim was believed to be Davies’ girlfriend. In his possession, police reportedly found a vape containing cannabis wax. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault per domestic violence, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davies was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Tyler Michael Ziilch, 38, was arrested Aug. 5 in the 2100 block of Riviera Boulevard on an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
