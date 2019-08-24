SHOPLIFTING/DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — John Emerson Wagner Jr., 38, was arrested Aug. 7 after a reported shoplifting incident at Kohl’s, 3699 Highway 95. Police said he attempted to steal cologne valued at $65 and a gold chain valued at $70. He was cited for shoplifting and released. Later that day, it was reported that Wagner got into an argument with his girlfriend in the 2400 block of McCormick Boulevard and was yelling threats at her. The victim pepper-sprayed him as he lunged toward her, police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said. Wagner was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct per domestic violence and assault per domestic violence and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Wilfredo Ivan Lopez, 35, was arrested Aug. 7 after police were called to a personal watercraft rental business in the 100 block of Long Avenue for a disorderly conduct complaint. It was reported that Lopez, a customer, was yelling and cursing at another group of customers. He also reportedly picked up two rocks and pretended to throw them at the group of people. Lopez was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
COURT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Leonard Jon Arnaut Jr., 41, was arrested Aug. 7 after a judge at Bullhead City Municipal Court ordered him taken into custody. Arnaut was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — Nicole Catherine Hanlon, 31, was arrested Aug. 13 after she reportedly attempted to steal $119.50 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 2840 Highway 95. She was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and later released.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Jimmy Michael McPherson, 26, was arrested Aug. 13 in the 400 block of Long Avenue on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fines. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Chad Patrick Puett, 28, was arrested Aug. 14 after police were called to the 1700 block of Highway 95 for a report of a man lying on the sidewalk. Puett woke, Fromelt said, but declined medical attention. He was arrested on a misdemeanor post-adjudication warrant issued out of Bullhead City Justice Court. Puett was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
ANIMAL OFFENSES, BULLHEAD CITY — Tristan Cody Melton, 22, was cited by Bullhead City animal care and welfare officers Aug. 14 when he went to the animal shelter to pick up his dog. He was cited for having an unlicensed animal and failure to attach tags and released.
CRIMINAL SPEED, BULLHEAD CITY — Nilmary Cabrera Gonzalez, 22, was arrested Aug. 14 after police reportedly clocked her at 70 mph on Highway 95 near Seventh Street. She was cited for criminal speed and released.
DUI ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Thomas Bernard Gallant, 58, was arrested Aug. 14 after a traffic stop at Riverfront Drive and Coronado Drive. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later released.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
