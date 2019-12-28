ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Lyssa Dynelle Norton, 57, and Mark Eugene Johnson, 63, were arrested Nov. 23 on suspicion of disorderly conduct and assault in the 1700 block of Verano Circle. Police said both of them had visible injuries and got into a disorderly argument in which they assaulted one another. Norton and Johnson were booked into the Mohave County jail.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Adriana Vasquez, 25, was arrested Nov. 23 for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, in the 400 block of Swan Drive. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Lucas Roderick Erno, 37, was arrested Nov. 23 for a misdemeanor failure to pay fines warrant, in the 2300 block of Balboa Drive. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
