REVOKED LICENSE, BULLHEAD CITY — Terry Dean Recker, 46, was arrested Thursday after being pulled over at Riverview Drive and Highway 95 for having a brake light out. He was cited for driving on a revoked license and released. The vehicle was towed.
MARIJUANA/TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS, BULLHEAD CITY — Arianna Vivian Ybarra, 19, was arrested Thursday in the 1300 block of Hancock Road after being contacted by officers while reportedly driving a golf cart down Hancock at about 15 mph. She was cited for possession of marijuana, having no insurance, having no valid license, having no current registration and driving at a speed less than is reasonable and prudent and released.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday after he came to the police department lobby to turn himself in on an outstanding misdemeanor contempt of court warrant. He was a reported runaway juvenile and taken to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
